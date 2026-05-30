Triumph's 400 Range Now Dearer By Rs 5,000: Here's Full Price List

Triumph has revised prices for its 350 cc motorcycle range in India, with the Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 XC, and Thruxton 400 now costing up to Rs 5,000 more than before. The latest update affects all four models in the line-up.

The Triumph Speed 400 now carries a price tag of Rs 2.34 lakh, following a Rs 2,000 increase on the previous price of Rs 2.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The Speed T4 has seen a steeper hike of Rs 4,000 and is now priced at Rs 1.99 lakh. Meanwhile, both the Thruxton 400 and Scrambler 400 XC have become costlier by Rs 5,000 each, taking their prices to Rs 2.70 lakh and Rs 2.94 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

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For the Speed T4, this marks the first price revision since its introduction. It is also the only model in Triumph's current 350cc-based range that did not benefit from the earlier GST 2.0-linked transition to the downsized platform. As a result, the updated 350cc Speed T4 now sits above the price of the earlier 399cc version that was available until a few months ago.

Model Old price (ex-showroom, Delhi) New price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Speed T4 Rs 1.95 lakh Rs 1.99 lakh Speed 400 Rs 2.32 lakh Rs 2.34 lakh Scrambler 400 XC Rs 2.89 lakh Rs 2.94 lakh Thruxton 400 Rs 2.65 lakh Rs 2.70 lakh

Mechanically, the range continues to use Triumph's 350cc platform, but output figures vary across the models. The Speed T4 develops 29 hp and 31 Nm, compared with 31 hp and 36 Nm from the earlier 398.15 cc engine. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 XC produce 37 hp and 32 Nm, down from the earlier 40 hp and 37.5 Nm. At the top of the range, the Thruxton 400 makes 40 hp and 32 Nm, matching the recently launched Tracker 400 in terms of performance figures.

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The price revision is likely to be closely watched by buyers considering a Triumph 400 motorcycle, especially since these bikes have built a strong reputation in India for their mix of design, performance, and brand appeal. With the new pricing now in effect, the Triumph 400 range remains competitive, but at a slightly higher entry point than before.