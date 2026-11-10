Indian Bike Week 2026 To Be Held In Panchgani: Dates, Activities, Launches - Full Details

India Bike 2026 is all set to host bike aficionados from across the country once again. The details for the annual event are finally announced, and this time around, it will be held in Panchgani, Maharashtra, on December 4 and 5, 2026, marking the second consecutive year that India's biggest motorcycle festival will be hosted in the hill town. After over a decade in Goa, the move to Panchgani has given the event a fresh identity, combining motorcycling culture with scenic mountain roads, cooler weather, and adventure-focused activities.

The 13th edition of IBW is expected to be bigger than ever, with organisers expanding the venue and adding more experiences both inside and outside the main festival grounds. For motorcycle enthusiasts, it promises to be one of the biggest automotive events of the year.

IBW 2026: Bigger Venue, More Activities

According to the organisers, the 2026 edition will take place at a venue that's around 50 per cent larger than last year's location. The event will also spill over into Panchgani itself through the "Town Takeover" concept, featuring ride-outs, campsites, trails, and official after-parties across the region.

Motorcycling activities will include Hill Climb, Flat Track, Dirt Dash, stunt shows, and multiple experiential zones. Riders can also participate in FMSCI-affiliated racing events, with a combined prize pool of up to Rs 12 lakh on offer.

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IBW 2026: Motorcycle Launches Expected

IBW has traditionally served as a platform for manufacturers to showcase and launch new products, and 2026 will be no different. One of the biggest confirmed debuts is expected to come from Italjet, which is set to introduce the Dragster 300, Dragster 459, and Dragster 700 to Indian audiences. Riding gear brands and accessory manufacturers are also expected to unveil new products during the event.

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Attendees will also have access to multiple test rides, demo fleets, and brand experience zones featuring motorcycles across segments.

IBW 2026: Music, Camping, And Custom Motorcycles

Beyond motorcycles, India Bike Week 2026 will feature three music stages, live performances, camping facilities, bonfire sessions, and food festivals. The event will also host the Jameson Ginger Ale x IBW Bike Build-Off, where custom motorcycle builders compete for top honours.

Adventure travellers and overlanders will share stories at "The Big Trip" stage, while custom motorcycle showcases such as the Misfits Collection and Mod Bike Competition will celebrate India's thriving motorcycle culture.