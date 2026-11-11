Viral Video Shows Children In Indonesia Using A 20-Foot Python As Playground Slide

A jaw-dropping video circulating online shows a group of children in Indonesia playing with a massive, living python. Social media users were stunned by the video because instead of running away from the giant reptile, the children were treating its scaly body like a slide. They were taking turns climbing up and sliding down the moving creature while laughing and enjoying themselves.

They were not alone. The clips also show adult onlookers standing nearby calmly instead of stepping in to rescue the children or chase the wild animal away. Some adults can also be seen recording the bizarre incident on their smartphones.

By the looks of it, it looked like a reticulated python measuring roughly 20 feet (6 meters) long, stretching across a dirt incline. Reticulated pythons are non-venomous, but they are capable of using immense muscular force to crush and swallow large prey.

Also read | Intruder Allegedly Attacks Norwegian Royal Resident During House Arrest

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The video reached nearly 160,000 users, who shared their thoughts on the clip. While some viewers joked, wildlife experts have strongly condemned the stunt.

"They are quite cheap in Indonesia. And are often harvested for their liver oil. A 5-foot juvenile costs about $5 in the 90s. But wild ones are very aggressive and will quickly strike if threatened. This one is obviously a prized family pet," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Reticulated pythons are fairly common there, and these large individuals are sometimes kept or captured and often behave very calmly (especially after being fed or with regular human contact). The snake in the video does not react aggressively, which is typical in such situations," another user said.

"The children are finally playing outside instead of sitting on the internet indoors," a third user noted.