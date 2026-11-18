Triumph has listed the new Street Triple 798 RS on its India website at Rs 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Triumph revealed the motorcycle globally alongside its updated Bonneville T4, Tiger 900, and Tiger 1200 ranges in early October, but deliveries are expected only after its global dealership rollout in February 2027.

2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Engine

The biggest change is under the fuel tank. Triumph has replaced the long-running 765cc triple with a larger 798 cc unit that makes 135 hp at 11,500rpm and 86Nm at 9,250rpm. That is a gain of 5 hp and 6 Nm over the outgoing Street Triple 765 RS, which produced 130 hp and 80 Nm.

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2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: New Chassis

The 798 RS uses a new aluminium perimeter frame and a twin-sided aluminium swingarm that Triumph says draws inspiration from its Moto2 racing machines. The steering geometry has also been sharpened: rake is now 23.1 degrees, while trail is down to 92.5mm.

Despite the larger engine and revised chassis, the bike is lighter. Triumph quotes a wet weight of 183kg, which is 5kg less than the 765 RS. Seat height stays at 836mm and fuel capacity remains 15 litres.

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Suspension hardware is appropriately premium for an RS. Up front is a fully adjustable 41mm Showa USD fork with 120mm of travel, while the rear gets an Ohlins STX46 shock offering 130mm of travel.

Braking comes from twin 310mm front discs with Brembo four-piston radial calipers and a 220mm rear disc. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast wheels wrapped in Pirelli Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.

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2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Tech

The redesigned front end does away with Triumph's familiar bug-eye headlamps. In their place are perimeter LED units with a central main beam, giving the Street Triple a noticeably different face.

Inside, riders get a 7-inch TFT touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with voice control. Triumph has also equipped the bike with seven riding modes: Eco, Rain, Road, Sport, Track and two configurable settings.

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Rider aids include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, engine-braking control and cruise control. A bidirectional quickshifter with an auto-blipper is standard on the six-speed gearbox.

2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Rivals

At Rs 14.39 lakh, the Street Triple 798 RS commands a premium of Rs 1.2 lakh over the outgoing 765 RS. The increase buys more power, a lighter motorcycle, revised chassis hardware and a substantially upgraded electronics package.

Triumph positions the Street Triple RS as a performance-focused middleweight with no direct rival in its price bracket. The Ducati Monster V2, priced from Rs 13.99 lakh, and the Kawasaki Z1100, at Rs 12.79 lakh, are among its closest alternatives.