Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Revealed With Fresh Design And GT Styling

Volkswagen India has officially revealed the exterior of the new Virtus, giving a closer look at the sedan's first major design update since its launch in June 2022. The official images showcase a GT version finished in blue, with changes concentrated around the bumpers, grille, alloy wheels, and rear detailing.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Revised Design

The biggest visual change is the redesigned front bumper. A wide lower grille features a combination of diamond-shaped openings and triangular detailing, giving the Virtus a more pronounced and sportier face. Black trim outlines the outer bumper sections, while a slim bright strip runs along the lower edge.

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Above this, the narrow upper grille retains horizontal elements connecting the headlamps, with a red GT badge identifying the version shown. The headlights feature individual LED daytime running light signatures, without a connected LED DRL strip running across the nose.

The clearer official image also reveals a small lamp unit within the outer bumper section. These were difficult to identify in the earlier dark teaser frames, where the fog lamps appeared to be missing. Volkswagen has yet to detail the lighting equipment.

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Volkswagen Virtus GT Facelift

The side profile retains the Virtus' familiar proportions, strong shoulder line and conventional pull-type door handles. The blue exterior finish is complemented by black alloy wheels, black ORVM housings and red GT badges on the front fenders.

Red front brake calipers add another contrasting detail. The wheel design features broad, angular spokes, continuing the geometric treatment seen elsewhere on the facelift. Volkswagen has not yet announced the official name of the blue shade or the complete colour palette.

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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Rear

At the rear, the sedan gets a black boot-lip spoiler and a revised lower bumper section with triangular detailing. Separate tail-lamp units continue, with no full-width connecting light bar. Spaced-out VIRTUS lettering sits below the number plate recess, while a red GT badge appears on the right side of the boot.

A camera-like module beneath the ORVM, along with cameras visible at the front and rear, suggests the Virtus facelift will get a 360-degree surround-view system.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Powertrain

Volkswagen has not released cabin images with this announcement. Previously reported possibilities, including a larger digital instrument cluster and additional convenience features, therefore remain unconfirmed.

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The existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines are expected to continue. Earlier reports have also indicated that an eight-speed torque-converter automatic could replace the six-speed automatic paired with the smaller engine. The Virtus facelift is slated to debut in December 2026.