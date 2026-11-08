Woman Thar Driver Rams Scooter, Kills Man In Kanpur On Diwali Eve, Flees

A 55-year-old man was killed after a speeding Mahindra Thar, driven by a woman, hit his electric scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday night, on the eve of Diwali.

According to eyewitnesses, two women were travelling in the SUV when the accident took place.

The vehicle allegedly lost control and struck several people on the road before hitting scooter rider Santosh Singh Chauhan. He died on the spot.

The collision drew a large crowd to the area, while the women in the SUV allegedly left following the accident.

Police Launch Investigation

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the crash. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. The Thar involved in the accident has been identified, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the crash. The vehicle had "Krishna Group" written on its rear.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dileep Kumar Singh said a case had been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family. He added that legal action was being initiated in connection with the vehicle and those involved in the incident, and that the investigation was progressing under his supervision.

He said, "This evening at 7:30 pm (Saturday), information was received that an accident had occurred. Upon the police's arrival at the scene, it was found that a car had struck a person riding a scooter; the scooter rider died on the spot. The victim has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan. Contact has been established with the family of the victim. A case is being registered, and further legal action is being taken in this regard."

Eyewitness Rakesh Kumar alleged that the SUV was travelling at high speed and dragged the scooter for around 25 to 30 metres after hitting it before eventually crashing into a railing.

Police are examining all aspects of the case and working to identify and trace the women who were travelling in the vehicle.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Arun Kumar Agrawal)