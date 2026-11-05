After Years Of Traffic Jams, Noida's Gaur Chowk Underpass Opens For Trial Runs

In a major relief for commuters, the Greater Noida Authority will open the newly constructed Gaur Chowk underpass for trial runs from today, November 5. The project is expected to ease persistent traffic congestion in Greater Noida West, particularly during peak office hours.

Gaur Chowk is among the busiest intersections in the region, connecting Greater Noida West with Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad and other parts of Greater Noida. Thousands of vehicles pass through the junction every day, with commuters often spending 20 to 30 minutes navigating the stretch during rush hours.

With the underpass becoming operational on a trial basis, vehicles travelling straight through the intersection will be able to bypass traffic signals. Officials expect this to reduce travel time and improve traffic flow for office-goers, school buses and commercial vehicles.

The Greater Noida Authority said the underpass will initially remain open for trial runs to assess traffic movement and safety arrangements. A decision on full-scale operations will be taken after reviewing the trial period and completing any remaining works. Residents of nearby housing societies have welcomed the move, saying the project has been a long-pending demand.

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Relief From Greater Noida To Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Around 30,000 families residing in and around Gaur City are expected to benefit from the new underpass. Once fully operational, it will improve connectivity between Greater Noida West and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, while also facilitating smoother travel between Gaur City and Noida Extension.

The project is also expected to benefit commuters travelling from Ghaziabad localities such as Siddharth Vihar, Vijay Nagar and Pratap Vihar to Greater Noida West.

According to NDTV India, built at an estimated cost of ₹92 crore, the six-lane underpass stretches approximately 700 metres. The structure also features murals of Gautam Buddha along its interior walls.

Heavy Traffic Congestion At Gaur City Chowk

The underpass includes a 350-metre section with junctions on both sides. At present, commuters often spend more than 30 minutes crossing Gaur City Chowk during peak morning and evening periods.

The junction experiences heavy traffic due to vehicle movement from multiple directions, frequent wrong-side driving and continuous inflow and outflow of traffic from surrounding residential areas. These factors have long made it one of the region's most congested intersections.

A road above the intersection has already been completed, while protective sheds have been installed at the underpass entry points to help prevent waterlogging. Two U-turns have also been developed near Gaur Chowk as part of the traffic management plan.

According to traffic experts, congestion around the Parthala Flyover reduced after its inauguration, but a significant volume of vehicles subsequently shifted towards Gaur Chowk, increasing pressure on the intersection.

Major Relief For Greater Noida Residents

Gaur Chowk serves as a key junction linking Noida and Greater Noida West. Officials estimate that the underpass could benefit nearly five lakh residents living in Gaur City and neighbouring areas.

Residents of housing societies including Cherry County, Panchsheel Greens, Nirala Estate, ACE City, Supertech Ecovillage, 7th Avenue and 14th Avenue have long complained about daily traffic snarls in the area. The underpass is expected to improve commute times and traffic movement for these residents.

Commuters travelling between Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar and Crossings Republik and Greater Noida West are also expected to benefit from reduced congestion once the project becomes fully operational.