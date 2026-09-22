'18 Fractures, In Coma': Wife Fights For Life After Man's Death In Greater Noida Thar Crash

A 40-year-old lawyer died, and his wife suffered severe injuries, after a speeding Thar SUV struck their scooter in Greater Noida West. More than 20 hours after the accident, the driver remains untraced, according to the victim's elder brother.

Neeraj, 40, was riding a scooter with his wife in the Itera area of Greater Noida West when a speeding Thar hit them. The force of the impact threw the couple off the scooter, leaving them bloodied on the road.

A crowd quickly gathered at the scene. The driver of the Thar abandoned the vehicle and fled. Bystanders alerted the police and called for an ambulance, and the injured couple were rushed to a nearby hospital by locals and the police. Doctors declared Neeraj dead on arrival. His wife remains under treatment.

Speaking to NDTV, Neeraj's elder brother, Amit Kumar, said the accident took place in broad daylight and blamed the Thar driver entirely.

Read: Rider Dies, Wife Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Scooter In Greater Noida

"The SUV Thar was coming from the wrong side of the road. You can watch the video. The Thar was being driven at a very high speed. They were overspeeding," Amit said.

"My brother is no more. He was a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court. It was not his fault. He was driving in his own lane when the Thar came from the wrong side," he added.

Amit said his sister-in-law's condition remains critical. "My sister-in-law is currently in a coma. Since yesterday, the doctors have raised medical bills of around Rs 7 lakh. The entire left side of her body has become paralysed. She has suffered 18 fractures. Her pelvic region has been completely crushed, and she has already undergone multiple surgeries," he said.

According to Amit, eyewitnesses at the scene alleged that those travelling in the Thar had been drinking. "Eyewitnesses claim that the occupants were drunk. There were four boys in the vehicle. Eyewitnesses managed to catch two of them, while the other two fled from the spot," he said.

Police have completed inquest proceedings for the victim and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The Thar has been seized, and a search has been launched for the driver, who remains at large.

Police said a formal complaint is being registered based on information provided by the victim's family, and further legal action will follow against the accused driver.