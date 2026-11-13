1 KMPH Over Limit, Rs 2000 Fine, And Location In The Sea, Man Questions Challan

A man has received a Rs 2000 challan on the Yamuna Expressway for driving just 1 kmph over the speed limit, and the case has started a big debate online.

The post was shared on X by Anujeet Shivam, known as @anujitshivam. He wrote that he got a Rs 2000 challan on the Yamuna Expressway.

His speed was 101 kmph. The limit was 100 kmph.

He wrote: "1 km/h. That's it."

But there was another twist. The speed camera logged his location as 0°N, 0°E. That point is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

He tagged Noida Traffic Police and UP Traffic Police and asked: "Is this really how road safety works?"

Noida Traffic Police replied to his post and said: "Kindly call E-challan helpline number 7065060882."

The post quickly gained attention. Many users questioned the fine and the working of AI cameras.

One user wrote that a 100 kmph limit does not mean you should drive at exactly 100 kmph. It is the maximum limit. He said drivers should stay at 90 to 95 kmph.

Another user wrote: "AI cameras don't have emotions and logic. They take pics and UI isolates based on speed."

Other users raised a legal point. One user claimed most countries allow a 10 percent tolerance, while the Motor Vehicles Act allows 5 percent. He said a fine issued at 101 kmph is a violation of the Act and added: "Don't pay it, it's under the permissible variance of 5 percent."

Another user shared a notification and claimed that according to it, 5 percent over the speed limit is not an offence.

Some users also questioned the speed limit itself. One user wrote that the speed limit on the expressway should be 120 kmph. He said if it is not, authorities cannot collect toll at expressway standard.

The incident has now sparked a debate about speed tolerance, AI cameras, and whether a 1 kmph overspeeding fine is fair.