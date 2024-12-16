Speed Limit Reduced On Noida, Yamuna Expressways, Violators To Be Fined

Representational Image

Speed limits for light and heavy vehicles have been reduced on the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from Sunday.

New speed limits have been put in place due to the increased risk of accidents during days of dense fog, compromising visibility on often slippery roads in the winter season.



Yamuna Expressway:

For the light vehicles, the speed limit has been reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

Heavy vehicles will now have to follow a speed limit of 60 km/h and not 80 km/h

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway:

The speed limit is reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h for light vehicles.

For heavy vehicles, it has been restricted to 50 km/h from 60 km/h earlier.

To ensure new measures are duly followed by commuters, officials have installed new signs along the two expressways. Fog lights have been installed to improve visibility.



The new rules will remain in effect until February 15, 2025, covering the peak winter months when road conditions are often considered hazardous.



The Noida Authority has worked closely with the Noida Traffic Police to ensure compliance with the revised speed limits, while regular patrolling and monitoring on both expressways is also underway.



Fine

Those who violate the new speed limits on Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will have to pay hefty fines:

For the light vehicles, the fine has been set at ₹2,000, while the heavy vehicles will have to pay double the amount -- ₹4,000.

The fines remain during the mentioned period -- December 15, 2024, to February 15, 2025.



Besides these, the authorities have also taken several other additional measures to ensure the safety of travellers.