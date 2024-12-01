Speed Limit Reduced, Hefty Fines For Violators On Noida, Yamuna Expressways

The revised speed limits will be in place on the expressways from December 15 till February 15.

The speed limits for both light and heavy vehicles will be reduced on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway starting December 15. This measure, aimed at enhancing road safety during the foggy winter months, will remain in effect until February 15, 2025. The decision was confirmed by DCP Traffic, Yamuna Prasad, who stressed on the importance of this annual safety protocol.

Why The Change?

The new speed limits are being enforced due to the increased risk of accidents during the winter season. Dense fog and freezing temperatures make it difficult to drive safely. Fog significantly reduces visibility, while cold weather can cause the roads to become slippery.

Speed Limits

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway:

Light vehicles: Speed limit reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

Speed limit reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h Heavy vehicles: Speed limit reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h

Yamuna Expressway:

Light vehicles: Speed limit reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

Speed limit reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h Heavy vehicles: Speed limit reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h

These revised speed limits will be in place from December 15, 2024, to February 15, 2025, during the peak winter months when road conditions are most hazardous.

Enforcement Measures

New signs will be installed along both expressways to inform drivers of the updated speed limits. Fog lights will also be placed to improve visibility.

The Noida Authority will work closely with the traffic police to ensure compliance with the revised speed limits. The authorities have also planned regular patrols and monitoring on both expressways.

Fines for Violators

Violators of the new speed limits will face hefty fines:

Light vehicles: Rs 2,000 fine

Rs 2,000 fine Heavy vehicles: Rs 4,000 fine

These fines will be imposed during the period from December 15 to February 15.

Additional Safety Measures

Truck Driver Welfare: In an effort to prevent truck drivers from falling asleep at the wheel, the authorities will offer tea to truck drivers travelling late at night along the expressways.

In an effort to prevent truck drivers from falling asleep at the wheel, the authorities will offer tea to truck drivers travelling late at night along the expressways. Emergency Response Resources: Jaypee Infratech has deployed patrol vehicles, ambulances, cranes, and fire tenders along the Yamuna Expressway to handle any emergencies swiftly.

The new speed limits were introduced in response to a major accident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) on November 19. A speeding bus had collided with a stalled truck due to dense fog, injuring 17 people.