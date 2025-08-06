Noida International Airport Partners With Rapido For Enhanced Last-Mile Connectivity

Noida International Airport (NIA) recently announced a partnership with Rapido, India's leading ridesharing platform. This strategic collaboration aims to provide passengers with seamless, efficient, and diverse last-mile mobility solutions directly from the airport premises. This initiative is a key part of NIA's broader commitment to offering reliable, tech-enabled transport services, connecting air travel with convenient ground options.

As part of this partnership, Rapido will operate dedicated pick-up zones within the airport, supported by on-ground assistance and clear way-finding guides. This will help riders navigate effortlessly from the airport's arrival gates to their Rapido pick-up points. To further enhance convenience and reduce estimated arrival times (ETAs) for riders, Rapido driver-partners will have designated parking spaces.

Passengers selecting Rapido services at NIA can look forward to:

Real-time ride tracking and estimated arrival times via the Rapido mobile app

Cashless payment options for added convenience and transparency

Access to driver and vehicle details, along with an in-app emergency/SOS button for enhanced safety

Multiple ride categories, for different travel needs

24/7 availability, ensuring reliable transport at any hour, catering to all flight schedules

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport, said, "As we gear up to welcome passengers, ensuring a smooth and stress-free journey beyond the terminal is essential to the overall travel experience we're building at Noida International Airport. Our partnership with Rapido is another step in this direction-enabling us to offer reliable, app-based mobility options that are accessible to all. Passengers will benefit from convenient, tech-enabled last-mile services that are well integrated into the airport ecosystem."

Rajiv Bhyri AVP, Cabs at Rapido, said, "We are pleased to partner with Noida International Airport to introduce Rapido's Airport Cab Services designed to offer passengers a seamless, tech-enabled transit experience right from the terminal. With dedicated pick-up zones, real-time tracking, cashless payments, and 24/7 availability, our platform ensures that travellers have access to dependable and efficient last-mile connectivity. Our SaaS-based model also enables more competitive fares for passengers while supporting better earnings for our driver-partners striking the right balance between affordability and sustainability."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Beats Hyundai Creta To Top Spot: Top 10 Selling Cars In India - July'25

Additionally, beyond airport limits, Rapido continues to enhance everyday mobility by offering affordable, app-based options such as bike taxis and on-demand autos, which are tailored for both intra-city and inter-city travel.

In addition to its mobility services, Rapido is expanding its presence in the urban delivery sector with offerings such as Rapido Parcel (for courier delivery) and a dedicated food delivery platform. Both services feature transparent pricing models, which include flat fees and low commissions, providing value to both small businesses and everyday users.