"Felt Super Unsafe": Delhi Woman Captures Her Own Accident During Rapido Ride, Company Responds

A viral video has raised concerns about passenger safety on ride-hailing bikes, showing a woman falling off a Rapido two-wheeler while filming herself mid-ride. The clip, shared by Instagram user Priyanka, captures the moment she loses balance and tumbles onto the road along with the bike, sparking widespread discussion about the need for improved safety measures. Priyanka alleged that the driver had refused to provide her with a helmet and wasn't wearing one himself. She further claimed that the driver was taking reckless shortcuts, navigating sharp turns and wrong sides on main roads, which made her heart race with fear. To document the experience, she started recording the ride.

The accident occurred when the Rapido bike collided with another two-wheeler in front of a Delhi Police vehicle. Despite the police presence, Priyanka claims they didn't intervene. She ended up paying the driver, who was injured, before disembarking and continuing on foot. She criticised the company for not prioritising passenger safety by hiring irresponsible drivers.

"Rapido, I trusted you more than myself, but you've broken that trust," she wrote, adding that despite the shock, she's okay and even went straight to work after the incident. However, she expressed feeling extremely unsafe due to the driver's careless riding, stating it was the first time she'd experienced such fear while using the service.

"Then suddenly our vehicle hit the other 2-wheeler coming from the other side, right in front of the Delhi police car. Since, rapido driver was injured, so police didn't take any action, and I also paid him then and there. Post that, I went to the metro station on walking. With all these incidents, I just want to highlight @rapidoapp @rapidocaptain to hire people who are responsible rather than those nonchalant," she added.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked a conversation about passenger safety and the need for responsible drivers in app-based services. Rapido responded to the post, stating they were not taking action against the driver but would assist if she faced similar issues in the future.

"Thank you for confirming that you're fine. As per your request, we are not taking any action against the captain involved. However, if you face any similar issue in future rides, please feel free to reach out to us; we will be more than happy to assist you," their response read.

"Hi, we understand your safety concern and sincerely apologise for the unpleasant experience you had. At Rapido, we ensure that every captain carries a helmet for both the customer and themselves, and strict action is taken against those who fail to comply. We would appreciate it if you could share your registered mobile number and ride ID with us via DM so we can check and assist you further," the company added.

The video sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users reacting strongly. One user commented, "This is exactly why helmets should be mandatory," while another added, "The scary part is how common this is becoming – glad she's okay."

A third said, "Hope you are fine and dint hurt yourself much? You should reach out to their support and complain about the driver because he is putting a lot of lives in danger like this."

A fourth added, "I booked a rapido cab with my girlfriend, and rapido driver was totally out, he was so drunk and was very aggressive, he started abusing and when I tried to call emergency help in rapido customer care, he was laughing., and guess what nothing happened with the captain and customer care team didn't took any legal action against him. It's about the safety of girls that are travelling using rapido. Hope you fix these type of issues asap."