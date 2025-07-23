Woman Searched "How To Kill" On Internet Before Killing Husband: Cops

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Delhi's Nihal Vihar, with the police en route to Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly to question his cousin over a suspected extramarital affair, an official said on Wednesday. The wife of Md Sahid (32), was arrested on Tuesday in connection with his murder, which she allegedly attempted to stage as a suicide, he said, adding that Sahid was brought to the hospital by his brother Zafar Hussain.

The couple had an arranged marriage and had been together for two and a half years; both hailed from Bareilly.

During interrogation, the woman claimed that she was not sexually satisfied with her husband and alleged that Sahid was in significant debt due to online gambling. She also accused him of having an affair with his cousin, who lives in Bareilly, the police said.

A senior officer stated that a police team has been dispatched to Bareilly to bring the cousin in for questioning and to investigate any possible involvement in Sahid's murder. A PCR call regarding the incident was received on July 20 at 4.15 pm about a medico-legal case from the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

“Three superficial injuries were observed on the man's abdomen, which the wife claimed were self-inflicted due to his gambling-related debts. She also mentioned ingestion of unknown pills, vomiting, and subsequent unconsciousness,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

A crime team inspected the scene, but the house had allegedly been cleaned by the wife before the police arrived. Additionally, a search of her internet history revealed suspicious queries related to how to kill a person, the officer claimed.

