1 Kanwariya Killed, 2 Injured After Bike Hits Divider In UP's Ghaziabad

One kanwariya was killed while two others were seriously injured after their motorcycle hit a road divider near the Bhojpur toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Monday.

According to Modinagar ACP Gyan Prakash Rai, the three men -- Akash Bisht, Anshul Awasthi and Rahul Chaubey, all in their mid 20s -- were returning to Bhangel in Noida after collecting holy water from Haridwar as part of the annual Kanwar Yatra.

Around midnight on Sunday, their bike crashed into a divider after the rider, Akash, allegedly fell asleep while driving, the officer said.

"All three sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Subharti Medical College in Meerut, where doctors declared Anshul Awasthi dead. The other two are currently undergoing treatment," the ACP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)