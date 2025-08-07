Delhi Woman, 32, Kills Father With Pan After Argument, Arrested

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her 55-year-old father by hitting him with a pan during an altercation at their residence in Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident came to light after the police received information from GTB Hospital at around 3:56 pm on Wednesday regarding the admission of a man named Tek Chand Goyal, a resident of Ramnagar, in an injured and unconscious condition.

He was brought to the hospital by his son, Shivam, but was declared dead, the official noted.

Shivam told investigators that at the time of the incident, his sister, Anu (32), their mother, Bala Devi, and his wife Priya (29) were present at home.

He further claimed that his wife informed him that Anu had allegedly assaulted their father, leading to his death, a senior police officer said.

Anu is unmarried and lives with her parents, Shivam said, alleging that she is intellectually disabled and is undergoing treatment for her condition. He further revealed that there were frequent fights within the household.

Based on the allegations and initial findings, the police have taken Anu into custody.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the motive behind the assault, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and statements from other family members are being recorded as part of the probe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)