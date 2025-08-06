Maruti Suzuki Dzire Beats Hyundai Creta To Top Spot: Top 10 Selling Cars In India - July'25

The Hyundai Creta had been ruling the sales chart, securing the top spot in the best-selling list. However, in July 2025, it is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire that has grabbed the pole position, pushing the Hyundai Creta to the second spot. This has been a remarkable comeback of the sedan, showcasing the shift in customer demand.

According to the data, Maruti sold a total of 20,895 units in July 2025. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta, which had been leading the charts, secured the second spot in the list with sales of 16,898 units in the month.

Also Read: Tesla Pulls Plug On Model X And Model S In Europe

In the third spot, we see the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with sales of 16,604 units in July 2025. The 7-seater MPV takes a lead over the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, which recorded sales of 14,710 units in the month and secured the title of the fourth best-selling car in the month.

The July 2025 timeline has been a beneficial month for the Indian carmaker, as the fifth and sixth spot is also taken over by Maruti Suzuki cars, namely the Swift and Brezza, with unit sales of 14,200 and 14,100 units respectively.

The seventh position is secured by one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market, known for its rugged appearance and performance, which is the Mahindra Scorpio. The Mahindra Scorpio registered sales of 13,800 units in July 2025.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Nexon, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno grabbed the eighth, ninth, and tenth spots. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx took a lead over the Tata Nexon with sales of 12,900 units, while the Nexon registered 12,855 unit sales. Also, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded sales of 12,600 units in July 2025.