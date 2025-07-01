Honda Cars India Wholesales 5,124 Units In June'25 With Blooming Domestic Sales

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), one of the leading car manufacturers in India, registered total sales of 5,124 units in June'25. Domestic sales of the company stood at 4,618 units and exports at 506 units. Last month, in May 2025, the company registered total sales of 5,985 units in May'25. Domestic sales of the company stood at 3,950 units and exports at 2,035 units.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Given the ongoing market conditions and cautious consumer sentiment, we continued to strategically moderate our dispatches this month to maintain optimal inventory levels across our network. We remain optimistic about a gradual improvement in demand in the coming months, supported by encouraging monsoon and the upcoming festive period."

The company is also looking forward to launching 4 new SUVs in the Indian market by the year 2030. The brand earlier confirmed that the Elevate EV would be the first one on this list, but the automaker has confirmed that the plans to launch it are now scrapped. Instead, an all-new electric SUV nameplate will be launched in the Indian market, and it will measure over 4 meters in length. We highly anticipate it to be the Honda e:NY1, which is sold overseas.

Furthermore, the brand could also bring a few products to the Indian market via the CBU route. Rumours have it - the Honda Civic Type-R could also be headed to the Indian market to rival the Volkswagen Golf GTI, but only in limited numbers.