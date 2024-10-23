Over 12 Kg Of Gold Seized During Checking At Yamuna Expressway In UP: Cops

The recovery was made on Tuesday when the police stopped a car at a toll plaza. (Representational)

The Mathura Police, in its regular checking on Yamuna Expressway recovered 12.5 kilograms of gold from a car, officials said.

The recovery was made on Tuesday when the police stopped a car for checking at Mant toll.

Trigun Vishen, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural Mathura told ANI, "At Mant toll when checking was being done, around 12.5 kg gold was recovered from a car. They said that they brought the gold from Delhi and were traveling towards Deoria. They could not show any paper, therefore, GST and & IT departments were told about it. Action is being taken. The arrested youths are one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Bihar."

Meanwhile, a large cache of illegal firecrackers was seized in two separate raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad ahead of Diwali, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the first raid was conducted by Indirapuram police in Makanpur village.

A police team raided a shop in the Hanuman temple area of the village, where 63 cartons of illegal firecrackers, along with one plastic bag were sized. A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling and supplying illegal firecrackers.

A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Majid, a resident of Sector 12, Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, and the police are further investigating the matter.

In another case, the police raided a kite shop in Delhi Gate area of Ghaziabad and seized a large cache of illegal firecrackers.

According to officials, the raid was conducted at a kite shop in Navyug Market based on a complaint regarding the illegal supply and sale of firecrackers from the shop.

ACP Ritesh Tripathi said that a large quantity of firecrackers was seized during the raid. The shopkeeper, however, managed to flee before the police team arrived at the scene."

A team has been formed to nab the shopkeeper," the ACP added.

