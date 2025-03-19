Chartered Speed To Roll Out 900 Electric Buses Under PM e-Bus Seva Scheme

Chartered Speed, the passenger mobility company operating in the B2G, B2B, and B2C sectors in India, announced that it has been awarded the contract to operate more than 900 electric buses by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). The company will procure, operate and maintain these buses under the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa Scheme across 13 cities in three states in India, the company aims to serve more than 2.9 Lakh passengers daily and create employment for over 2,000 people, contributing to both the transportation and job markets.

On the announcement, Mr. Sanyam Gandhi, Whole-Time Director, Chartered Speed, said- "This milestone underscores our commitment to building a greener and efficient transportation network across India. Through our participation in the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa Scheme, we are transitioning from a traditional engine vehicle to a cutting-edge fleet of electric buses, revolutionizing urban mobility with cleaner, more sustainable solutions. Our goal is to lead the shift toward a low-carbon future, reducing emissions and providing millions of commuters with greener travel options. With this initiative, we aim to help in shaping a cleaner, more connected, and future-ready India."



The company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in public transport, aligning with the vision to provide better and safer transportation solutions for India. As part of this initiative, the company intends to supply and operate E-Buses for intra city travel across 13 cities, like-Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, Bilaspur, Korba, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, and Shillong, located in the states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Meghalaya.

Chartered Speed transitioning its fleet from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to green fuel-powered buses. These initiatives align with the company's vision of making contributions to sustainable transportation in the coming years.