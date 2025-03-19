Honda Amaze, Elevate, And City To Get More Expensive From April 2025

Honda Amaze (Image For Representation)
Honda Cars India has announced that the brand is going to revise the prices of the models sold in the Indian market. The changes in prices will take effect starting April 2025. However, the brand has refrained from revealing the quantum of the hike. As per the announcement, the prices of the vehicles are being increased because of increasing input costs, and operational expenses. This comes at a time when multiple other automakers have announced a price hike for their models citing similar reasons.
Addressing the development, Kunal Behl, Vice President - Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, "Honda Cars India will revise prices across all models from April 2025, due to rising input costs and operational expenses. Despite efforts to absorb these costs, some price revision has become unavoidable and will be passed on to customers. The price hike will vary by model and variant and will apply to all Honda models, including Amaze, City, City e:HEV, and Elevate."
The brand presently has Honda Amaze on sale in the country representing the Japanese automaker in the compact sedan segment. It is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Representing the brand among SUVs is the Elevate sold at a starting price of 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from these, the brand has the City and City e:HEV sold at a starting price of Rs 12.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
Before Honda, Kia India has also announced a price hike for its models of up to 3 per cent depending on the model and variant. Along with these, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India have also announced that the prices of their vehicles will be going up by April 2025.
