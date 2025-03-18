Kia Sonet, Seltos, Syros, And Others To Get Price Hike Next Month

Kia Syros (Image for representation)
Kia India, the vehicle manufacturing arm of the South Korean giant in the Indian market has announced a price hike for its product lineup in the country. Based on the brand's announcement, the prices of the vehicle will see an increase of up to 3 per cent depending on the model. The changes in the prices of the models will take effect starting April 1, 2025. As per the brand, these decisions have been made to adjust to the rising supply chain costs and overall cost of production.
Commenting on the price adjustment, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice President, - Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, "As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices. However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing upto 3% price hike across all Kia models, effective from 1st April 2025."
He added, "While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia. To minimize the impact on our customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for our valued customers."
Presently, the automaker has various models representing the brands in different segments. The list of models includes Syros, Sonet, Seltos, and Carens. Meanwhile, the brand also has the Carnival MPV on sale in the country. The list of electric vehicles includes flagship models like EV6 and EV9.
The price hike announcement from the South Korean brand comes at a time when Tata Motors has revealed plans to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles in the country. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki has already announced a price hike of up to 4 per cent for its cars.
