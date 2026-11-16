Uttar Pradesh Police SI Final Result 2026: Download Supplementary Selection List PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the supplementary final result for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (Civil Police), PAC Platoon Commander, and Fire Service Second Officer posts under the 2020-21 recruitment drive. The result was released on November 14, 2026, following directions from the Allahabad High Court.

According to the board, 200 candidates have been selected for the post of Sub Inspector (Civil Police), while three candidates have been selected as Platoon Commander in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can check the selection list on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The result has been published in PDF format and is available roll number-wise.

UP SI Final Selection 2026 - Check Here

To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website and open the notice related to the supplementary final result for the 2020-21 recruitment. The PDF contains separate lists for Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and Platoon Commander (PAC) posts. Candidates can use the search option in the PDF to quickly locate their roll number or registration number and confirm their selection status.

With the declaration of the supplementary final result, selected candidates will now move to the final stages of recruitment. They are advised to keep all original documents, including educational certificates, identity proof, and category certificates, ready for verification whenever required. The board is expected to issue further instructions regarding posting, unit allotment, and training in the coming weeks.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates and avoid relying on unverified information circulating on social media. The board also informed that nine candidates were not selected as they could not meet the prescribed final cut-off marks.