Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Final Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List, Cut Off

UP Police Constable Final Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Final Result 2026 on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now check the final selection list and download the merit list PDF. The result will help applicants determine whether they have been selected for the constable posts. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and carefully check their selection status in the published list. They should also review the cut-off marks and follow the board's official instructions regarding the next steps in the recruitment process.

Click here: UP Police Constable Final Result 2026

UP Police Constable Final Result 2026: How To Download Merit List?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UP Police Constable Final Result 2026:

Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Open the latest notices or recruitment results section on the homepage.

Find the notification related to the UP Police Constable Final Result 2026.

Click on the result or final merit list PDF link.

Open the PDF and search for your roll number or name, wherever applicable.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that they check the correct result notice and verify their details carefully.

UP Police Constable Cut-Off 2026: Details To Check

Applicants should check the final merit list, their selection status and any instructions issued by the board. They should also keep a copy of the result PDF for future reference and regularly visit the official website for updates regarding appointment formalities or further instructions.

Candidates are advised to rely only on official UPPRPB notifications for accurate information about the final result, cut-off marks and subsequent recruitment procedures.