UP Home Guard Physical Test 2026 Postponed Again Due To Rain: Fresh Date Awaited

UP Home Guard PET 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has postponed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for UP Home Guard recruitment 2025, which was scheduled to begin on September 14, 2026. The decision has been taken in view of continuous rainfall and waterlogging at several examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. The board has deferred the physical test until further orders and will announce a fresh schedule once conditions improve. Candidates who were preparing to appear for the PET should note that the September 14 schedule is no longer valid. They are advised to follow the official UPPRPB website for the revised date and further instructions.

Click here: UP Home Guard PET 2026 Exam Postponed Notice

UP Home Guard PET 2026 Postponed: Check New Schedule

The UPPRPB had earlier revised the Home Guard PET schedule from September 8 to September 14, 2026. However, the board has now postponed the test again due to persistent rain and waterlogging at various testing centres.

The official notice states that the PET has been postponed until further orders. A new examination schedule will be communicated through the board's website. Candidates should not rely on the earlier September 14 date while making travel or other arrangements.

The decision is also aimed at ensuring that the physical test is conducted under safe and suitable conditions. Since the PET involves physical activities, conducting it at waterlogged or unsafe venues could create difficulties for candidates.

A revised admit card or updated examination instructions may be issued before the rescheduled test. Candidates should carefully check the new PET date, reporting time, venue and other details once the board announces them.