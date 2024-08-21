UP Police Constable Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the re-conduct of the Police Constable Recruitment exam 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UPPRPB to download the admit card. They will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to access the admit cards.

Steps to download the admit card



Visit the official website of the UPPRPB

On the homepage, open the Constable recruitment examination admit card download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check and download the admit card.

The re-test has been scheduled from August 23-25 and 30-31 in two shifts. The gap in the exam dates has been given due to the Janmashtami festival. Around 48 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test which is being held to fill around 60,244 posts.

Eligible candidates will be selected for the post based on a written exam, physical test, document verification and medical exam. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for further recruitment process.

Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam will have the option of availing free bus service provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Candidates who wish to take the facility will have to present their admit cards to the bus conductor. Candidates travelling by bus will be required to download two additional copies of their admit card. One copy of the card needs to be presented to the bus conductor for travelling to the district of the examination centre and the other copy for travelling to their district after the examination.

The exam was previously held on February 17 and 18, however, it was cancelled due to paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the cancellation of the exam ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam will be conducted within six months in a transparent manner.

