UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: Nearly 48 Lakh To Appear For Re-test To Fill 60,244 Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is all set to conduct the re-test for Police Constable Recruitment exam 2024 from August 23. The exam is being conducted for nearly 48 lakh aspirants to fill around 60,244 posts.

The exam has been scheduled for August 23-25 and 30-31 in two shifts. The exam will be held in two shifts on every exam day with around 5 lakh candidates appearing in each shift.

As per the notice, the gap in the exam dates has been given due to the Janmashtami festival.

Eligible candidates will be selected for the post based on a written exam, physical test, document verification and medical exam. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for further recruitment process.

Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam will have the option of availing free bus service provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Candidates who wish to take the facility will have to present their admit cards to the bus conductor. Candidates travelling by bus will be required to download two additional copies of their admit card. One copy of the card needs to be presented to the bus conductor for travelling to the district of the examination centre and the other copy for travelling to their district after the examination.

Exam cancelled due to paper leak

The exam was previously held on February 17 and 18, however, it was cancelled due to paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the cancellation of the exam ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam will be conducted within six months in a transparent manner.

Around 1,174 examination centres have been set up in 67 districts with ADMs and ASPs to serve as the nodal heads in the re-test scheduled from August 23.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements." More than 240 people were arrested and detained by police across Uttar Pradesh for allegedly adopting or planning to use unfair means in the recruitment exam.

Over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women appeared in the recruitment exam that was held earlier in February. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centres across all 75 districts of the Uttar Pradesh.