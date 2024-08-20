UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the admit cards for the re-conduct of the Police Constable Recruitment exam 2024 today. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the admit card by using their login credentials. As per the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police website, the date for the download of admit card for the exam is scheduled three days before the actual date of the examination. The re-test will now be held from August 23-25 and 30-31 in two shifts.



As per the notice, the gap in the exam dates has been given due to the Janmashtami festival. Around 5 lakh candidates will appear for the test which is being held to fill around 60,244 posts.



Eligible candidates will be selected for the post based on a written exam, physical test, document verification and medical exam. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for further recruitment process.

Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam will have the option of availing free bus service provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Candidates who wish to take the facility will have to present their admit cards to the bus conductor. Candidates travelling by bus will be required to download two additional copies of their admit card. One copy of the card needs to be presented to the bus conductor for travelling to the district of the examination centre and the other copy for travelling to their district after the examination.



The exam was previously held on February 17 and 18, however, it was cancelled due to paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the cancellation of the exam ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam will be conducted within six months in a transparent manner.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements." More than 240 people were arrested and detained by police across Uttar Pradesh for allegedly adopting or planning to use unfair means in the recruitment exam.



Over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women appeared in the recruitment exam that was held earlier in February. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centres across all 75 districts of the Uttar Pradesh.

