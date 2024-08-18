UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024: Hall Tickets To Be Out Soon, Details Here

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is set to release the admit card on August 20, 2024. Registered candidates can obtain their admit card by visiting the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, once they are out. The hall ticket download link will become active at 5pm.

On August 16, 2024, the board issued the district intimation slip. Candidates can access the link to view district-wise centres on the official website.

To download their admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth via the link provided on the board's website.

UP Police Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Select the link labelled "UP Police Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and click the submit button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The UP Police Constable examination is scheduled for August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 67 different centres statewide. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 10am to noon, and the second from 3pm to 5pm. The gap in the examination schedule accounts for the Janmashtami holiday on August 26.

According to the official notice, candidates facing issues while downloading or checking the Examination City Information Slip for Direct Recruitment-2023 to the posts of Reserve Civil Police can contact the helpline numbers 8867786192/9773790762. For further details, candidates should visit the official UPPBPB website.