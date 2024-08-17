UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024 Releasing On August 20, Check Details

UPPRPB Constable Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Police Constable Recruitment 2024 on August 20. According to the official notification from UPPRPB, the exam will be held on August 23-25 and August 30-31. Candidates will be able to check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the admit card.



UPPRPB Constable Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "UP Police Admit Card 2024" link

Enter your login details

Check the admit card and save it

Take a printout for future reference

Eligible candidates will be selected for the post based on a written exam, physical test, document verification, and a medical exam. Those who qualify in the written exam will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process.

The exam was previously held on February 17 and 18 but was canceled due to paper leaks. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the cancellation of the exam to ensure that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam would be conducted within six months in a transparent manner.

Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam will also have the option to use a free bus service provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. To avail themselves of this facility, candidates must present their admit cards to the bus conductor. They are required to download two additional copies of their admit cards-one to be presented to the conductor for the journey to the examination district and the other for the return trip to their home district after the exam.