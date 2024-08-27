Advertisement

UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024 Released For August 30, Check Steps To Download

The exam was previously held on February 17 and 18, but it was canceled due to paper leaks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024 Released For August 30, Check Steps To Download
UP Police Exam 2024: Candidates can download admit card by visiting official website.
UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024, scheduled to be conducted on August 30. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card using their login credentials. According to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the admit card can be downloaded three days before the examination date. The next exams will be held on August 30 and 31 in two shifts, with the first exam having started on August 23.

UPPRPB Constable Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

  • Go to the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "UP Police Admit Card 2024" link
  • Enter your login details
  • Check the admit card and save it
  • Take a printout for future reference

Eligible candidates will be selected for the post based on a written exam, physical test, document verification, and a medical exam. Those who qualify in the written exam will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process.

Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam will also have the option to use a free bus service provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. To avail of this facility, candidates must present their admit cards to the bus conductor.

The exam was previously held on February 17 and 18, but it was canceled due to paper leaks. Over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women, appeared for the recruitment exam held in February. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centers across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UP Police Admit Card 2024, UP Police Admit Card Download, UP Police Admit Card Link
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
TS ICET Counselling 2024 Schedule Released, Check Details
UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024 Released For August 30, Check Steps To Download
Meghalaya School Education Board To Hold 2 SSLC Exams From 2025
Next Article
Meghalaya School Education Board To Hold 2 SSLC Exams From 2025
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;