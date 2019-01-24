UP Police Admit Card: UPPRPB Releases Constable Hall Ticket; Direct Link Here

UP Police Admit Card 2019: Constable exam hall ticket released by UPPRPB

UP Police admit card 2019: The recruitment wing of Uttar Pradesh Police has released the UP Police admit card on the official website of the exam registration. The Constable admit card for the exam which has been scheduled to be conducted in next week is available on the candidate login link of the recruitment. The UP Police will conduct the written exam for the recruitment of more than 49,000 posts on January 27 and January 28, 2019. This is the second phase of police recruitment in the state. The state police's recruitment wing (UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) has been engaged in another recruitment process of Constables, of which the written exam results were released earlier.

An official from the UP Police has also confirmed to NDTV that the Constable admit card is live now. NDTV has also verified the claim of the official with candidates who had successfully applied for the recruitment in December last year.

UP Police admit card 2019: Direct link

Candidates who are searching for the admit card may click on the link given here to download their admit cards:

UP Police admit card direct link

UP Police admit card 2019: How to download

Follow these steps to download your UP Police admit card:

Step One : Click on the link given above

Step Two : On the page open, enter your login id (application number) and password (your date of birth)

Step Three : On next page, click on the admit card link.

Step Four : Your UP Police Constable admit card will be shown there

Step Five : Click on the download icon given there.

Step Six : Get a print out of the pdf page downloaded.

The name of the city and centre of exam details of the UP Police recruitment exam has already been released online.

The written exam, for which the UP Police admit is expected, is the first stage in the selection process.

