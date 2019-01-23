UP Police Admit Card 2019: Here's How To Download Your UPPRPB Hall Ticket

UP Police Hall Ticket 2019: The UPP admit cards will be available at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police admit card 2019: The UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the organisation which is mandated to organise recruitment in the police force of the biggest polulated state in India, is expected to release the UP Police admit card for the recruitment exam scheduled this week anytime soon. There are few dates left for the commencement of the exam. The UPPRPB Police Constable written exam is scheduled to be held on January 27 and January 28, 2019. The UP Police admit card and other details of the exam will be available on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The Board had announced the recruitment in October last year. Meanwhile, the agency has started the online registration process for the recruitment for Jail Warder posts in the state. A total of 3740 vacancies have been notified by the Board out of which 102 are also for Constable mounted police post.

The name of the city and centre of exam details of the UP Police recruitment exam has already been released online.

The written exam, for which the UP Police admit is expected, is the first stage in the selection process.

The UP Police recruitment board had announced more than 49,000 constable vacancies in October and had concluded the application process in December 2018.

Earlier in December last year, the UPPRPB, had released the written exam results of the recruitment for around 42,000 vacancies in Civil and PAC constable posts.

UP Police Admit card 2019: How to download

The applicants who are waiting for UP Police admit card may follow the steps given here to download their hall tickets:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of UP Police Recruitment Board, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on the UP Police admit card link appear on the homepage

Step 3 : On the next page, click on "download admit card" link

Step 4 : Enter your registration details

Step 5 : Submit and download your UP Police admit card

The selection process for UP Police Constable recruitment consists of a written exam followed by a Document Verification (DV) process and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Those who qualify after the DV and PST process are then called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which is the last stage in the selection process.

