UP Police Result 2018: Results Expected Anytime Soon @ Uppbpb.gov.in; Live Updates

The UP Police result 2018 expected @ uppbpb.gov.in for the exams held in June and October

The Uttar Pradesh Police Promotion and Recruitment Board or UPPRPB is expected to release the UP Police constable written exam results anytime soon. The UP Police result was supposed to be published yesterday (December 4, 2018) as per a notification released by the Board itself, but, it was delayed. However, the wait is still on for the candidates who attended the exam in June and October this year. Meanwhile, the Board has released the UP Police constable results cut-off details and the final answer keys in last two days. The UP Police result will be released on the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in.

In January this year, the UPPRPB, the official hiring agency of the state police, had announced the recruitment for around 42,000 vacancies in Civil and PAC constable posts. The first phase of the exam for this mammoth recruitment process was held on June 18 and June 19, 2018.

The second phase of the UP Police recruitment exam was held on October 25 and October 26, 2018.

The initial answer key before the UP Police result was released on the last week of October.

UP Police result 2018: Live Updates

The UP Police result will be released on the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in

06.30 pm, December 5, 2018: The results will be published anytime soon. The candidates may check their UP Police result following these steps:

Step One: Go to the UPPRPB official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step Two: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step Three: On next page, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step Four: Click submit and check your UP Police result on next page.

01.30 pm, December 5, 2018: UPPRPB releases the final answer key of the recruitment exam

01.00 pm, December 5, 2018: A UPPRPB official tells NDTV that the UP police constable results will be out today. The official also said the earlier announced dates of physical tests will be postponed.

08.30 pm, December 4, 2018: UPPRPB releases the cutoff details of the recruitment exams held in June and October this year.

7.30 pm, December 4, 2018: An official tells NDTV that the UP Police results of the Constable recruitment exam will be released today.

December 3, 2018: UPPRPB releases notification which says the UP Police results will be out on December 4, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News