UP Police Result 2018: Job Seekers Confused As Result Link Crashes

UPPRPB released the UP Police result yesterday, however, since then, the official website --uppbpb.gov.in -- is not opening properly.

Jobs | | Updated: December 06, 2018 14:57 IST
UPPRPB UP Police result was released on uppbpb.gov.in


New Delhi: 

UPPRPB, the recruitment arm of Uttar Pradesh Police, released the results of Civil and PAC constable written exam yesterday, however, since then, the official UP Police result website -- uppbpb.gov.in -- is not opening properly. This causes confusion among the candidates as the Board has scheduled the next stage of the recruitment process, Document Verification (DA) and Physical Standard Test (PST), from December 6, 2018, i.e. today. Without accessing the results, the candidates would not know which centre or the timing they have been assigned for the process. The Uttar Pradesh Police Promotion and Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) had scheduled the announcement of  the UP Police result 2018 for this recruitment on December 4, 2018, but released it one day after.

After several glitches later, the UP Police result link opened today. But, to the dismay of the applicants who had appeared for the recruitment exam in June and October this year, the link opens to this: "Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes".

Several applicants who were eagerly waiting for the results took the issue to social media platforms like Twitter:

 

UPPRPB has announced recruitment of around 42,000 Civil and PAC constable vacancies in state police.

Once the UP Police results websites are opened properly, the candidates may check their results following these steps:

Step One: Go to the UPPRPB official website, uppbpb.gov.in. 

Step Two: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step Three: On next page click on "Click here for Result Generation"

Step Four: On next page, enter your registration number and date of birth. 

Step Five: Click submit and check your UP Police result on next page.

