UPPRPB Begins Document Verification, Physical Standard Test For Constable Recruitment Today

UPPRPB Begins Document Verification, PST For Constable Recruitment Today

UP Police Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has kept candidates on toes in the past couple of days with arbitrary updates on Police Constable Written Exam result. The initial update was that UPPRPB will release the Constable exam result on December 4 and will also release the admit cards for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test for qualified candidates on the same date.

However, till late evening on December 4, the board managed to release only the cut off marks. Consequently, the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test which was scheduled to start on December 5 was moved to December 6.

UPPRPB finally released the Constable result late last evening, withdrew the link, and then activated the link again. The result link is available now and candidates can check their result and also download their admit cards for the Document Verification (DV) Process and Physical Standard Test (PST).

DV and PST begin today. The process will be conducted at centres located in 18 districts in the state. The documents required for the verification process include original marks sheet, passport-size photograph, valid photo id etc. Candidates can check the complete list of required documents here.

Candidates who qualify in the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). So far the date for PET remains December 7, 2018. PET process will be conducted at centres located in 11 districts - Kanpur city, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Bareily, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.

