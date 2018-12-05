UP Police Result 2018: List Of Documents Needed For Verification Process

UP Police result 2018: The DA and PST processes will be conducted at various centres in 18 districts

UP Police result 2018: The UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Promotion and Recruitment Board has released the UP Police result for the written examination held for the recruitment of Civil and PAC constables in the state police department. The UP Police result has been published on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The UPPRPB will start the Document Verification (DA) and Physical Standard Test (PST) from tomorrow and will be conducted till December 10, 2018 based on the constable exam results published today.

The DA and PST processes will be conducted at various centres in 18 districts - Kanpur City, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Aligarh, Bareily, Muradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ajamgarh, Mirzapur, Pryagraj, and Banda.

UP Police result 2018: Checklist for document verification

UP Police result 2018: The DA process will be held from December 6 to December 10, 2018

The candidates who are selected for the DA will have to go with the following documents based on the categories they have applied for:

Photo Identity Proof

- 2 Passport size original photo

- Original photo Identity Proof along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

UP Police Constable Written Exam 2018 Final Answer Key Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in

Candidate Domicile and Category Details

Domicile (Uttar Pradesh State): Original U.P. Domicile certificate along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer (for candidates claiming reservation).

OBC (Other backward Class): Original Category Certificate (in the prescribed format as mentioned in the advertisement) along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

Scheduled Caste: Original Certificate (in the prescribed format as mentioned in the advertisement) along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

Scheduled Tribe: Original certificate (in the prescribed format as mentioned in the advertisement) along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

Ex- Service Man: Original discharge certificate/ NOC along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

UP Police Result 2018: UPPRPB Constable Cut-off Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in

Dependent of Freedom Fighter: Original certificate (in the prescribed format as mentioned in the advertisement) along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

U.P. Govt. Employee: Original certificate (in the prescribed format as mentioned in the advertisement) along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

Home Guard: Original certificate (in the prescribed format as mentioned in the advertisement) along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

UP Police Result 2018: Here Is How To Check Constable Exam Result

Educational Qualification

High school (10th) or Equivalent: Original mark sheet along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer and original passing certificate along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

Intermediate (12th ) or Equivalent: Original mark sheet along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer and original passing certificate along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

Preferential Qualification Documents

Territorial Army Certificate: Details of certificate of two years' service in Territorial Army, issued before 04/04/2016 along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

National Cadet Corps: Details of original NCC 'B' certificate, issued before 04/04/2016 along with its photocopy attested by gazetted officer.

O Level Certificate: Original DOEACC / NIELIT 'O' Level Certificate along with its photocopy attested by Gazetted Officer.

Click here for more Jobs News