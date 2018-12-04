UP Police Result 2018: UPPRPB Constable Cut-off Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in, Results Soon

UP Police result for the Civil and PAC Constable written exam 2018 will be released on the official website for UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

December 04, 2018
New Delhi: 

UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the official hiring agency of UP Police, has released the marks cut-off details of the recruitment exam held in October for around 42,000 vacancies announced in January this year. With this, the UPPRPB will release the UP Police result for constable recruitment exam anytime soon. UP Police result for the Civil and PAC Constable written exam 2018 will be released on the official website for UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their UP Police result using their registration number and date of birth which they received during the registration. 

UPPRPB had earlier announced 23,520 vacancies for Civil and 18000 vacancies for PAC Constables (only for male applicants).

According to the Board, it has chosen more than 62,000 candidates (total vacancies X 1.5) for the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST). As per an official notification, the number of candidates who qualify for the document verification process will be 1.5 times the advertised vacancies for the Reserve Citizen Police and Reserve P.A.C. Direct Recruitment 2018. 

UP Police Result 2018: Cutoff

Here are details of Cutoff released by the UPPRPB today in regard to the constable exam:


General: 225.03288
Other Backward Classes: 216.7424.
Scheduled Caste: 187.99655
Scheduled Tribe: 153.31172
Dependent of freedom fighter: 60.00
Ex-servicemen: 67.43382
Women: 199.50
Homeguards: 60.00

UP Police Result 2018: How to check?

Follow these steps:

Step 1 : Go to official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in. 
Step 2 : Click on the result link. 
Step 3 : Enter your registration number and date of birth. 
Step 4 : Submit and view your result.

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will be able to download their admit cards for the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST) from the official website today itself. 

Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test will be conducted on December 5, 2018 at centres in 18 districts - Kanpur City, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Aligarh, Bareily, Muradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ajamgarh, Mirzapur, Pryagraj, and Banda. 

The admit cards for Document Verification and PST will also be released today on the official website itself. 

