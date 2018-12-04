UP Police Constable 2018 Written Exam Result Today; Document Verification Process To Start Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the result for the written examination conducted for Reserve Citizen Police and Reserve P.A.C. Direct Recruitment 2018. The result will be released on the official website for UPPRPB. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The number of candidates who qualify for the document verification process will be 1.5 times the advertised vacancies for the Reserve Citizen Police and Reserve P.A.C. Direct Recruitment 2018.

Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test will be conducted on December 5, 2018 at centres in Kanpur City, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Aligarh, Bareily, Muradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ajamgarh, Mirzapur, Pryagraj, and Banda.

The admit cards for Document Verification and PST will also be released today on the official website itself. Candidates would need their registration number and date of birth. Candidates must present themselves at the allotted centre for Document Verification and PST at the designated time with all original documents.

Candidates who qualify in the Document Verification round and PST will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted in 11 districts starting from December 7, 2018.

