UP Police Constable Answer Key Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in, Raise Objections Till November 1

UPPRPB UP Police Constable Answer Key @ Uppbpb.gov.in, Raise Objections Till November 1

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the UP Police Constable exams held on October 25 and October 26. UP Police constable answer key can be accessed from the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Constable recruitment exam which was conducted in the second session on June 18 and June 19 was cancelled and to October. Candidates who appeared for the exams held in October may login to UP Police recruitment website and download their answer key using their registration number and date of birth. The objections, if any, can be raised till November 1, 2018 on the official website.

The UP Police answer key was released on October 30, 2018.

The UP Police conducted the recruitment exam for Aarakshi Nagrik Police and Aarakshi PAC Constable vacancies.

UP Police Constable Answer Key: How to check

Follow these steps:

I. Go to UPPRPB website

II. Click on the login link

III. On next page, login with your details

IV. Submit and check the answer keys

The exam was cancelled earlier after reports of mismanagement emerged. At certain centres, the question paper meant for the second sitting was distributed during the first sitting exam.

UPPRPB had advertised the recruitment in January this year.

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has announced another recruitment for more than 55000 vacancies in UP Police. The application process for the same will begin on November 1 and conclude in November end.

