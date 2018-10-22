UPPRPB Releases Admit Card For UP Police Constable Recruitment Re-Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Constable recruitment exam which was conducted in the second session on June 18 and June 19 was cancelled and re-scheduled. The exam will now be conducted on October 25 and October 26, 2018. The admit card for the re-scheduled exam is available on the official UPPRPB website. Candidates who appeared in these sessions can download their admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

The recruitment exam was conducted for Aarakshi Nagrik Police and Aarakshi PAC Constable vacancies.

The exam was cancelled after reports of mismanagement emerged. At certain centres, the question paper meant for the second sitting was distributed during the first sitting exam.

UPPRPB had advertised the recruitment in January this year. The written examination is the first stage in the selection process. Candidates who clear the written examination will be called for document verification process. Those who get through Document verification will then have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test.

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has announced another recruitment for more than 55000 vacancies in UP Police. The application process for the same will begin on November 1 and conclude in November end.

Click here for more Jobs News