UPPRPB Announce 56,778 UP Police Vacancies; Apply From November 1

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is gearing up for yet another recruitment. The application process will start from November 1, 2018. UPPRB will be recruiting for the posts of Constable, Fireman, and Jail Warder. There are 51,216 vacancies for Constable, 1924 vacancies for Fireman, and 3638 vacancies for Jail Warder.

The application process will begin on November 1 and will be conducted online.

Minimum educational qualification required for the recruitment is Intermediate from a recognized board of education.

Candidates in the age group 18-22 will only be eligible to apply. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2018.

However, since no recruitment was done in 2017, all such candidates who were eligible in 2017 will also be given a chance to apply this year.

The first stage of selection will be a written examination which will be of 300 marks. The written examination will have questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Quantitative and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam will also have negative marking.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for document verification and then will have to appear for physical efficiency test.

