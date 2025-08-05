13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Truck In UP: Cops

A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Tuesday, police said.

Sirathu Circle Officer Satyendra Tiwari said Jigar, a Class 7 student and resident of Saini police station area, was going to school when a truck going from Kanpur to Prayagraj ran over him.

On receiving the information about the incident, the boy's family and people around gathered on the spot. After convincing the family, the body was sent for the post-mortem, he said.

The CO also said the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. Efforts are underway to trace him.

