UP Teacher Suspended, Charged For Showing Obscene Videos To Students

A schoolmaster here was accused by several female students of exposing them to explicit videos, police said on Tuesday.

Headmaster Nandlal Singh, who teaches upper primary classes (one to eight), was charged here at Manjhanpur Police Station.

Basic Education Officer Kamlend Kushwaha said Singh was suspended and was "attached" to another upper primary school in Chak Majhiyari development block after allegations against were found to be true in an inquiry.

Circle Officer (Manjhanpur) Shivank Singh said that on Monday, some students had accused Nandlal Singh on camera of showing them explicit videos on a tablet.

A video of the accusation ended up on social media and was shared widely.

