UP Police Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 4,543 Vacancies, Check Key Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for 4,543 vacancies, including 4,242 Sub-Inspector (SI) posts, 135 Platoon Commander (PAC) posts, 60 Platoon Commander (Fire Brigade) posts, and positions in the Special Forces for women in Lucknow and Gorakhpur.



The online application process began today, with the deadline set for September 11. Candidates can apply without late fee until September 11, while submissions with a late fee will be accepted until September 13. Detailed vacancy information and the application link are available on the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.



As per state government orders dated May 26, 2025, candidates from all categories will receive a three-year age relaxation for this recruitment cycle. Applicants must complete a One-Time Registration (OTR) before applying. The OTR process began on July 31, 2025, and over 3.5 lakh candidates have already registered.

During the examination, candidates will undergo biometric verification, including photo, fingerprint, and iris scans, followed by Aadhaar-based e-KYC. Applicants must also upload a recent passport-size photograph while filling out the form.

The selection process will comprise a written exam, document verification, a physical standards test, and a physical efficiency test.

Candidates found using steroids, drugs, or prohibited substances during the physical test will face disqualification and legal action.