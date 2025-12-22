UPPRPB Recruitment 2026: Apply For 537 SI And ASI Posts, Registration Open Till This Date

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is inviting applications for Sub-inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI). Candidates can visit the official website of uppbpb.gov.in to apply for the post.

The board opened vacancies for 537 posts including 112 for SI (Confidential), 311 for ASI (Clerk) and 114 for ASI (Accountants). The registration window for these posts will close on January 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria:

For Sub-inspector (Confidential)

Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognized university/board/institution in India, or equivalent qualification

Typing speed requirements:

English typing: 35 words per minute (WPM)

Hindi typing: 25 words per minute (WPM)

Hindi stenography speed: 80 words per minute (WPM)

Except for stenography, all qualifications remain the same as SI for ASI (Clerk) and ASI (Accountant). Candidates are advised to visit the official notification to check qualifications in detail.

Read notification here

Application Fee

The application cost is Rs 500/- for general, EWS/OBC, and Rs 400/- for SC/ST candidates. The charge should be paid online.

Selection process

1. The selection process will include a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

2. Candidates who qualify the PET/PST will appear for a written examination.

3. The written exam will carry a total of 400 marks.

4. There will be 200 questions in the written examination.

5. The question paper will be divided into four sections:

6. General Hindi / Computer Science

7. General Knowledge / General Subjects

8. Numerical Ability

9. Logical / Mental Ability

10. The duration of the written examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.