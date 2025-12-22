IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced an important update for banking exam candidates. IBPS has released the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 for those who will appear in the Officer Scale I main examination. Candidates can now check and download their hall ticket from the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS has announced that the admit cards will be available on the official website between December 21 and December 28, 2025. The IBPS RRB PO Mains exam will be conducted on December 28, 2025.

The Mains exam will consist of a total of 200 questions, carrying 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. The question paper will include sections on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will have 40 questions and candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks in each section.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025

To download the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025

1. candidates need to visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

2. On the homepage, they should click on the "IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025" link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will need to enter their login credentials.

4. After submitting the information, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates should carefully check and download the admit card and keep a hard copy safe for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official IBPS website.