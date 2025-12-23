UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Exam Dates Announced For 41,424 Posts

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the written examination schedule for the UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025. According to the official notice issued on December 22, 2025, the written examination for the enrolment of Home Guards will be conducted over three days-April 25, 26, and 27, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 41,424 Home Guard posts across Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode using an OMR-based system.

Admit Card

The admit cards for the written examination will be released a few days before the exam on the official website.

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Application Start Date: November 17, 2025

Last Date to Apply Online: December 17, 2025

Last Date to Pay Exam Fee: December 17, 2025

Correction Window: December 18 to December 21, 2025

Application Fee

UR/EWS/OBC: Rs 400

SC/ST: Rs 300

The examination fee can be paid only through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Age Limit (as on July 1, 2025)

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 30 years

Age relaxation will be applicable as per UP Police Home Guard recruitment rules.

Written Examination Details

Candidates whose applications are found to be valid will be required to appear for the written examination.

Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of a single objective-type question paper based on General Knowledge.

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Duration: 2 hours (120 minutes)

Marking Scheme: Each question carries one mark

Candidates scoring less than 25 per cent in the written examination will be declared disqualified.

The written examination may be conducted in a single shift on one day or across multiple shifts and days, with different question papers, as decided by the UPPRPB. The exam will be held using an OMR-based system.

Each question will have four multiple-choice options. Candidates must select the most appropriate answer by completely filling only one circle on the OMR answer sheet using a blue or black ballpoint pen. Any marking, overwriting, or filling of more than one option will be treated as an incorrect response. The use of whitener, eraser, or blade is strictly prohibited, and answers once marked cannot be changed.

If more than one option for a question is found to be correct, candidates marking any one of the correct options will be awarded full marks. However, no marks will be awarded if more than one option is selected.

The OMR answer sheet will have three copies:

The original copy will be used for scanning

The second copy will be retained by the UPPRPB for records

The third copy will be given to the candidate.

If a candidate takes the original OMR copy away from the examination centre, their candidature will be cancelled automatically.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who qualify district-wise in the document verification and physical standard test will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test, which will be of qualifying nature.

For Male Candidates:

4.8 km run to be completed within 28 minutes

For Female Candidates:

2.4 km run to be completed within 16 minutes

Candidates who fail to complete the run within the prescribed time will be declared ineligible for enrolment and will be eliminated from the selection process at that stage.

Official Website

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, for admit card updates, examination instructions, and other important notifications.