<i> "Maza Na Karaya Toh..."</i>: Pakistan Army Officer's Unprovoked Threat To India

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), once again stirred controversy by linking India with Islamabad's ongoing conflict with Kabul. Chaudhry recently faced backlash for winking at a journalist during a press conference.

Addressing a press conference recently, the Pakistani Army officer deviated from established military communication standards and issued an unprovoked threat to India, saying, "Maza na karaya toh paise wapas" (If you don't enjoy it, you'll get your money back). The colloquial and mocking phrase is often used to provoke opponents.

"How the year 2026 will be will depend on how we stand, how we react. The will of our opponent is clear. India will not accept your existence. It is saying that the enemy of my enemy is my friend," Chaudhry claimed.

"Our destiny is in our own hands. Our leadership, both political and military, has full clarity. We always say Pakistan is a gift of God. Do whatever you want to do. Come from wherever you want to come. Come alone or with someone. Ek baar maza na kara diya na toh paise wapas (if it's not enjoyable, you'll get your money back)," he added, doubling down on Islamabad's unverified charge of Kabul being a "proxy of India".

"Daein se aana hai, baaein se aana hai"

" Upar se aana hai, niche se aana hai"

" Akele aana hai, ya akatthe aana hai"

" Jaise marzi aana ho, ek baar mazaa an karadiya na"

" toh paise wapis"

Earlier, Pakistan's senior leadership, including Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja, had alleged that Afghanistan, along with New Delhi and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was conspiring against Pakistan.

Pak Army Spokesman's "Wink-Gate"

Last month, Chaudhry, who is also the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, courted controversy after he winked at Absa Koman, a journalist, after answering her question regarding incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The video from the briefing showed the journalist asking him about allegations levelled against Khan, such as him being a "national security threat", "anti-state", and acting "at the hands of Delhi".

She added, "How is it different from the past, or should we expect any development in the future?"

Chaudhry responded by adding, "And add a fourth point: he is also a zehni mareez (mental patient)." He then smiled and winked at her in a highly unprofessional and outrageous gesture.