UP Police Constable 2024 Answer Key Expected Soon, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is soon expected to release the provisional answer key for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam. Once released, candidates will be able to check the provisional answer key on the official website. They will have the option to check the answer key and raise objections using their credentials. The exam was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024.

The written exam was conducted in two shifts -10am to 12pm and 3pm to 5pm - at 1,174 locations across 67 districts. During the first phase of the examination, approximately 28.91 lakh candidates took the test, while around 19.26 lakh candidates were expected to participate in the second phase on August 30 and 31.

The exam was conducted at 1,174 centres across 67 districts under stringent security measures, including biometric verification through fingerprint and facial recognition.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Steps to access answer key

Steps 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the answer key link.

Step 3: The answer key PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Review the answers to all the questions and save a copy for future reference.

Over 31.38 per cent of candidates were absent during the first phase. According to an official from the board, about 31.72 per cent of candidates did not attend the exam on the first day.

The exam was previously held on February 17 and 18, however, it was cancelled due to paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the cancellation of the exam ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam will be conducted within six months in a transparent manner.

Around 1,174 examination centres had been set up in 67 districts with ADMs and ASPs to serve as the nodal heads in the re-test.